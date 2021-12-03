Son charged with capital murder in fathers death in Livingston

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with capital murder in the death of his father.

The man’s girlfriend was also charged in connection to the murder of Leonard Earl Chatman.

On Dec. 1, Lynnie Ray Chatman, the son of Leonard, was charged with capital murder and was booked into the Polk County Jail under a $1 million bond. Lynnie is also being held on additional unrelated charges from both Polk and Chambers County on more than $73,000 in total bonds.

Brooke Ashley Cormier, of Orange, was also charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, in the murder investigation of Leonard. As of this writing, no bond has been set on Cormier’s charges.

Cormier is also being held on additional unrelated charges from Chambers County.