UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Gilmer man has been indicted for murder in Upshur County after his father’s body was found in March by a roofing crew.

Michael Timothy Caffey, 46, was indicted by the grand jury on June 22, and as of June 29, remains in the Upshur County Jail since his March 28 arrest.

The body of his father, 66-year-old Timothy Caffey, was found by a roofing crew at a residence who called authorities to the scene.

Timothy was found at his home that he shared with his son, and officials said at the time that evidence indicated his death was the result of a homicide.

Michael was later found in Gregg County, and Upshur County officials responded to speak with him and said investigators found evidence that they believe linked Michael to the homicide.