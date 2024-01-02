TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Son of elected Smith County officials Lance Phillips was arrested again for disrupting a Smith County Commissioners Court meeting.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Lance, 40, participated in the public comment section, which is for comment about existing agenda items only. He was set to speak on the second agenda item, which pertained to overtime pay for the district attorney’s office, starting by saying “I don’t want to disrupt the court today.”

Lance spoke for a short time about alleged corruption of the DA’s office, to which County Judge Neal Franklin reminded him he had to stay on the agenda topic. When Lance continued, Franklin told him, “Mr. Phillips, you’re through.”

Lance responded, “No, I’m not,” before being escorted away from the podium. While away from the podium, Lance can be heard on video continuing to argue before Franklin instructed deputies to escort Lance from the room.

Lance’s father, Precinct 3 Commissioner Terry Phillips, told Franklin they may need to vote on a contempt charge for his son.

After that, Lance can be heard yelling from the back of the room as he’s being escorted out.

Lance was charged with disrupting a meeting or procession and booked into the Smith County Jail on a $500 bond.