WINONA, Texas (KETK) — Lance Phillips, the son of Smith County Commissioner Terry Phillips and County Clerk Karen Phillips, is wanted after he allegedly ran from officials after being told he was in contempt of court on Thursday.

A pretrial hearing was held Thursday in Winona for Cody Voss, who was charged with failure to identify and arrested along with Derek Phillips following a traffic stop in March where Karen Phillips, Smith County Clerk, was also arrested for allegedly interfering with the traffic stop.

According to Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin, Lance Phillips said he was going to speak on Voss’ behalf at the hearing, but he was told that he was not allowed to speak in the court because he is not an attorney.

Joplin said Lance Phillips started to go back and forth with Judge Curtis Wulf. He was told that if he continued that he would be held in contempt of court. Phillips was then asked to leave and reportedly yelled out at the exit, calling Judge Wulf a criminal.

According to Joplin, Judge Wulf asked for Phillips to be arrested and he reportedly ran from the bailiff and went outside into oncoming traffic on Highway 155 North and exited into the woods, Joplin said.

Officials searched the area for about an hour and a half before calling off the search. Smith County officials believe that Phillips was picked up in the area.

Phillips has two warrants out for his arrest, for evading arrest and giving a false report inducing an emergency response. There is also a judge’s order for contempt of court with a three-day hold.

His bonds total $105,000. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement.