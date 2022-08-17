TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The son of a Tyler pastor who pleaded guilty to two theft of property charges was arrested on Monday, and is accused of stealing from the same elderly couple as his father.

Jerome Anthony Milton, 27, was arrested on two charges of credit card abuse against an elderly person, and was released on a combined $125,000 bond. During investigations into his father, investigators said they found Milton had been using the same bed-ridden elderly couple’s cards at an ATM machine to make withdrawals.

According to an arrest warrant, the pastor said “he would send Anthony in sometimes to pull money out of the ATM from the [couple’s] accounts.”

However, when advised that his son could be facing criminal charges, the pastor said he did not know why Milton would have made those transactions.

The former pastor of Open Door Bible Church in Tyler was sentenced to 180 days in Smith County Jail and 10 years of probation with 500 hours of community service. He pleaded guilty to using their money, pension plan checks and economic impact payments to make his car payment and purchase hotel rooms in Brownwood, according to an affidavit.