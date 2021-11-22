Son of victim, 1 other wanted for questioning in Polk County homicide investigation

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide and the son of the victim is wanted for questioning.

64-year-old Leonard Earl Chatman was found dead in the front yard of an address in the 14000 block of FM 350 N. in Livingston.

Leonard’s son, Lynnie Chatman, is wanted on four unrelated felony warrants and is being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for questioning in reference to this investigation.

Lynnie’s girlfriend, 22-year-old Brooke Ashley Cormier, is also wanted on two unrelated felony warrants and is being sought by the sheriff’s office for questioning in reference to this investigation.

Cormier and Chatman are believed to be together at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division directly and speak to a Detective, at 936-327-6810. You may also contact Polk County Crime Stoppers at 936-327-STOP, where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.