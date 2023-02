TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The South Broadway Avenue and East Reick Road intersection will be closed off on Tuesday from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Crews will be placing a new signal pole that was damaged after a crash.

Drivers will not be able to turn onto East Reick Road from South Broadway Avenue. Traffic on East Rieck Road will be rerouted to South Broadway through New Copeland Road and Shiloh Road.