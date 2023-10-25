TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will finalize its improvements project on Cambridge Road in early November.

Contractors will begin roadwork early next week to place the final layer of asphalt. Workers are expected to lay the asphalt one lane at a time to allow traffic to flow. Residents will still have access to their driveways.

According to a release, “Roads will remain one-way, with the east and northbound lanes open first. Detours will be put in place to navigate traffic around the closure.”

City officials said motorists should seek alternative routes and obey all traffic signs.

When the asphalt and striping are completed, the roads will be reopened.