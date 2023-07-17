UPDATE: Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh announced that all lanes on South Broadway Avenue are back open after a crash that took place at 12:30 p.m.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officers are currently on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that took place on South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

According to Erbaugh, the two-vehicle crash took place around 12:30 p.m. and has left three people in critical condition. All southbound lanes on South Broadway Avenue are closed south of Dobbs Street along with one northbound lane reportedly closed as well.

Officials are asking drivers to please avoid the area if possible as they are working in the roadway to investigate and clean the scene.