Southeast Texas ice cream man sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for firearm violation

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – A Southeast Texas man was sentenced two years and nine months for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Jason Bernard Sibley, 21, of Beaumont, pleaded guilty on May 28 after he was caught on video with a firearm.

According to court documents presented on Feb. 3, Sibley began a video livestream on a social media platform of him in an ice cream truck serving kids. In the video law enforcement saw that Sibley had a firearm in the video.

Beaumont Police had previous contact with Sibley and knew he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and ammunition.

Officers arrested Sibley in the ice cream truck and recovered the firearm.

Sibley was indicted by a federal grand jury on April 7.

“The conduct in this case is especially egregious because the firearm was possessed in the presence of children,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “The United States Attorney’s Office commends the ATF and Beaumont Police Department for their diligent investigation, which removed an appreciable danger to the Beaumont community.”

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.