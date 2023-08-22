TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Southside Bank exhibit at the Discovery Science Place will reopen Friday and will feature new additions.

According to UT Tyler, the interactive exhibit empowers children to channel their creativity and delve into the world of banking exploration as they take on roles both as bank employees and customers.

“The Southside Bank exhibit has consistently been a popular attraction among our visitors. Now,

the young residents of East Texas can indulge in an even more immersive experience that

incorporates drive-thru banking as a dynamic component of their playful learning journey,” said

Carol Whiteside, DSP executive director.

In addition to the models of an ATM and a secure vault, the exhibit shows familiar features of realistic computers and phones. There is also a drive thru feature, where families are encouraged to engage in the activity at the Southside exhibit.

“Southside Bank’s unwavering dedication has contributed to the creation of an enhanced exhibit

that guarantees both educational exploration and joyful amusement for children,” Whiteside added.

For more information, contact Whiteside at 903-405-3714 or cwhiteside@uttyler.edu, or Tami

Urias, DSP development director, at 903-705-6813 or TamiUrias@discoveryscienceplace.org.