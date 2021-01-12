Southside Bank named among top 10 banking powerhouses in America

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Southside Bancshares, the holding company of Southside Bank, was named one of the top 10 banking powerhouses in America by Bank Director.

Additionally, Southside’s board of directors was ranked the best in Texas, and the bank itself was named the best bank to work for in the Lone Star State.

Southside Bancshares is headquartered in Tyler with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2020.

The RankingBanking Study done by Bank Director picked out banks that created “enviable” value for their shareholders. They were selected based on total shareholder return generated over a 20-year period that ended June 2020.

Southside owns and operates 57 branches throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, DFW and Austin. They have been serving customers since 1960.