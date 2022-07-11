TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The SPCA of East Texas announced Monday that they are kicking off their Raise the Woof capital campaign to renovate their building in Tyler.

The campaign aims to raise enough money to renovate their new building, located at 3245 W Grande Blvd., where the organization can consolidate their operations.

A formal study conducted in 2007 on the stray population and rescue efforts in East Texas revealed that the area has a homeless and unwanted pet population that exceeds the national average and will reportedly continue to increase until a change is made.

To address these numbers, the Raise the Woof campaign will create a “state-of-the-art” animal campus, which will house all of the SPCA’s programs under one roof.

The campaign aims to raise $2 million for these efforts and has already raised more than 50% of that goal. To learn more about Raise the Woof, click here.