VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of Texas rescued 14 pets from an animal cruelty case in Van Zandt County on Friday.

The organization and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office served a search and seizure warrant at a home, and they removed five dogs, five koi fish, two cats, one macaw and a dead cockatoo. An anonymous person told the SPCA about the animal cruelty situation, and officials went to the property and took in the animals, said the SPCA.

When authorities saw the home, they tried to speak with the pet owner and find alternatives, but the owner did not address the issues and make sure the animals were in compliance with the Texas Health and Safety Code.

Officials found a dead cockatoo in a freezer in an outdoor building near the home. A cat was in an enclosed back porch in a crate without a litter box. Their water was black with mosquito larvae, and its crate had many feces.

There was also a macaw on the porch inside a “filthy cage.” Another cat was in a large dog run without a litter box, and the area had a lot of feces.

The SPCA also located three dogs in dog runs, and inside the house, the dog food had roaches.

The dogs and cats had several health issues. They also had problems with their teeth, dirty ears, matted coats, overgrown nails and a flea infestation. The macaw had also lost feathers and had an overgrown beak.

Criminal charges could possibly be filed after officials continue their investigation.

The animals desperately needed to be rescued, according to the SPCA.

The dogs are getting treated at an emergency-climate controlled shelter with security. This will allow them to receive care without getting exposed to distemper. The SPCA closed all of their adoption centers for two weeks to prevent canine distemper virus. Several shelters in North Texas have seen outbreaks.

The cats, fish and bird are receiving treatment at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center because they cannot get the virus. The animals are being checked out until a civil custody hearing happens on June 21 at 9 a.m. at the Van Zandt County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Courthouse before Judge Sandra Plaster.



