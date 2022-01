TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has asked for the community’s help to help foster after receiving 44 puppies in the past 10 days and nine more coming in a few days.

The SPCA of East Texas will need short-term fosters to help socialize and prepare the puppies for their new home.

For those who have room and the ability and want to help, they can click here. For those who can’t take in a puppy, but still want to help, the SPCA of East Texas will also take donations.