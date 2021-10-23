SPCA of East Texas hosted their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Fall Festival

TYLER, Texas – The SPCA of East Texas hosted their third annual Trunk or Treat Fall Festival for dogs and families on Saturday.

The trunk or treat took place at the SPCA’s Bossart Bark Park located at 3393 W Grande Blvd in Tyler.

The event featured music, food and a photo booth for pets and their families. Local vendors participated with their decorated trunks with treats for dogs and their humans. The trunk or treat also had a dog costume contest.

“It’s mainly to get the public out here. We didn’t get to do it last year because of COVID, so we weren’t quite sure how it was going to go today, but we had a great turnout.” said Kat Cortelyou, Director of Operations for the SPCA of East Texas.

The festival took place from 1 – 4 p.m.