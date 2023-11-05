TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas’s Snippet Clinic officially opened on Saturday in Tyler.

The building is helping the non-profit reach new people in the south of Tyler and even further out, like in Jacksonville.

Their director of operations told KETK how some of the additions to the facility can help in several ways, especially for pets.

“Its been a step up for these dogs that are in our sanctuary area, you can just feel the difference in them since we’ve moved them here they’re a lot happier.” said Kat Cortelyou the SPCA director of operations.

Cortelyou added that with the bigger space, there will be more opportunities for Saturday adoption events and volunteering.