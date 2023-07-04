TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas has shared some tips on how to keep pets safe while fireworks go off on the Fourth of July. The group said that more pets get lost on July 4 than on any other day of the year.
Here’s their tips on how to keep your furry friends safe during the holiday:
- Distract your pets
- Introducing your pet to a new toy or treat can keep them occupied.
- Put your pets in a safe space
- Putting your pets in a room with music or TV can drown out the noise.
- Exercise them early
- Wearing out pets early can help them sleep trough fireworks.
- Put their I.D tags on
- Having their I.D tags on will let you find them if they do get out.
- Keep them indoors
- Keeping pets indoors will keep them from the fireworks.
- Use calming products
- Using veterinarian approved calming products may also help calm your pets.