SPCA of East Texas to have 3rd annual pet friendly trunk or treat fall festival

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas will have their third annual pet friendly trunk or treat fall festival on Saturday Oct. 23.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bossart Bark Park at 3393 West Grande in Tyler.

There will be decorated trunks full of pet friendly goodies, music, food vendors, a photo booth and a pet costume contest. The costume contest registration is a $5 donation and is limited to the first 30 pets.

The SPCA of East Texas asked that people bring fully vaccinated and altered animals.

The following is the schedule of the event.