Special stocking surprise for babies born at UT Health this December

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – All newborns who are delivered at UT Health during the month of December will go home with a stocking embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo as a keepsake.

Mother Meagan Neal said she was shocked when nurses brought her a hand-sewn stocking embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo.

“It was so adorable when they brought that to me,” Neal said. “I was expecting her to come after Christmas, so it was just perfect.”

Neal’s baby, Aliyah, wasn’t expected until Dec. 27, so her birth on Dec. 7 was a surprise. Her mother, UT Health Henderson OB Director Janet Neal, was just as surprised.

“It was special to me because I was surrounded by the doctors and the staff that I know personally, and it was my daughter delivering,” Janet said. “It was just special to me to be able to be there and not have to be a nurse. Our nurses are awesome, so I know she was in good hands. I could just sit back and relax and be Mimi.”



UT Health Henderson OB Director Janet Neal, RN, holds granddaughter Aliyah Kate Morgan, who was born at UT Health Henderson on Dec. 7.

Aliyah Kate Morgan arrived at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday weighing 6 lbs and measuring 18.5 inches.

“She’s just so dainty and petite,” said her proud grandmother, Janet. “She’s just precious.”

Aliyah fit easily into her new Christmas stocking which will hang on their mantel alongside those for the rest of her family members.

“I want to keep that forever so that when she gets older I can say, ‘You were so little you could fit in this and it swallowed you,'” said Meagan Neal.

The oversized felt stockings were hand-sewn by members of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.