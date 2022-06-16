TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man is getting to hit the lake once again after an accident in 2017 took away his ability to walk.

Joey Stroman has been a fisherman all of his life and didn’t know if he would ever be able to fish on the open water again, so he went to Access2Mobility asking for help. From there, they called Heavy Metal Custom Boats to help bring this dream to life.

“We kind of laid out our plan, laid out what we were needing to have for Joey and his special needs,” said Noah Kiefer, the Vice President at Access 2 Mobility.

The planning process took months, but once compete it has every bell and whistle he needs to get around.

“We have a drop door on the front, that works with hydraulic actuators, that will lift the door up and down so that he drives his wheelchair straight into the front of the boat,” said Randy Stamps with Heavy Metal Custom Boats.

Because safety is always a concern, the sides of the boats are taller than normal. They also built in extra flotation devices to keep the boat steady.

“The boat was built with a weight ratio so that it could support the weight of him and his wheelchair into the front of the boat and still sit flat,” Stamps added.

It was a passion that Joey once thought he would have to give up, but now is a big factor in what keeps him going. He says fishing from the banks does not compare to being out on the open water, and now he will get to fulfill his lifelong passion with a brand new boat that’s helping him defy the odds.

“If there’s a will, there’s a way. You just gotta keep pushing forward, and I feel like I’ve achieved that, it’s just… I love it,” Joey said.