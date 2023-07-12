TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Speed limits in school zones throughout Tyler are changing.

The city council announced on Wednesday that they approved a new ordinance that will reduce the school zone speed limit to 20 mph at 12 schools throughout the city.

Speed zones at the following schools will be modified:

Andy Woods Elementary

Boulter Middle School

Caldwell Elementary

Clarkston Elementary

Cumberland Academy

Griffin Elementary

Hubbard Middle School

Jack Elementary School

Moore Middle School

Ramey Elementary

Rice Elementary

Tyler Legacy High School

UT Tyler University Academy

The change will remove school speed zones for Clarkston Elementary, city officials said.

“The decreased speed limits for school zones are for hours designated on school days, where school zone signs are posted, or at any time when electrical control devices are in operation advising motorists of the speed limit in the school zone,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. “This decision will improve safety for children and create a more consistent environment for drivers within school zones.”

Drivers are asked to adhere to the new speed limits during school hours and whenever the school zone beacons are active.

In addition to those changes, a stretch of Old Bullard Road will have a decreased speed limit. The portion of the road between Amherst Street and Old Jacksonville Highway will now have a speed limit of 30 mph, down from its previous speed limit of 45 mph.

The city explained that the decision was made after a traffic study that looked at traffic counts, speed data, driveway density and accident history.

“Based on the residential nature of this segment of Old Bullard Road, the high driveway density, and lack of sidewalks, it is recommended to lower the speed limit on Old Bullard Road to 30 mph from Amherst Street to Old Jacksonville Highway,” said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams.

The existing posted speed limit is 40 mph from Amherst Street to 155 feet south of Fair Lane, and 35 mph from 155 feet south of Fair Lane to Old Jacksonville Highway.

After the changes have been fully implemented, the speeds will be re-evaluated to determine the effect of the lowered speed limit. Drivers are asked to abide by the new speed limit and use caution along that area of Old Bullard Road.