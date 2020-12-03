Speed limit change coming next week to major East Texas highway

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The speed limit on US 69 in Bullard was lowered from 65 to 60 mph in Bullard, due to a recently approved request from the Tyler District. The request also included reducing the speed from 70 to 60 south of Bullard to FM 2493.

Portable message boards will be installed along the route to alert drivers. The change will take effect the next week after the signs are installed.

The reduced speed was put in place to improve safety and promote a more efficient traffic flow.

Drivers will be warned to follow the posted speed limits and other traffic control devices.



Speed Limit Changes

Location Current Speed Limit New Speed Limit US 69 70 & 65 60 mph

A few months ago a sophomore at Bullard High School tragically passed away in a car accident on Highway 69 in front of the Whataburger. She passed the morning after the night of the crash, according to Bullard ISD.

Emma Sikes was loved throughout her friends, family and the community. Emma was a member of the band, high school Key, Spanish club, and showed pigs as an active member in the FFA chapter.

Another student, Anthony was also involved in the crash, according to Bullard Band.

After learning about the intersection, people on Facebook expressed their concerns, KETK learned that the Texas Department of Transportation had investigated that intersection in the past.

One year ago, the Texas Department of Transportation determined the installation of a traffic signal was not warranted there.