Speed limit on East Texas highway changes after crash that killed 16-year-old

BULLARD, Texas (KETK)- Several high-speed accidents have led to the change of a major East Texas highway.

New safety measures are going into place on US Highway 69 in Bullard, starting this week.

In May, 16 year-old Emma Sikes, a Bullard High School sophomore, was killed in a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 69 and CR 3801.

Now the speed limit was reduced to 60 miles per hour. This change starts right before the Brookshire’s in Bullard and goes south until KE Bushman’s.

KETK noticed that message boards are already installed along the route to let drivers know of the changes. TX-DOT said this change is designed to improve safety and also traffic flow.

Sikes was a member of the band, high school Key, Spanish club, and showed pigs as an active member in the FFA chapter.