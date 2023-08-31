Fire personnel working to clean up the HAZMAT spill of chicken remains, photo courtesy of Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A spill of “chicken remains” is causing traffic issues in Smith County.

According to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, they are working to clean up the HAZMAT spill on FM 14, just south of I-20. They said the chicken remains have created “very slick road conditions” in front of the Pilot Co. gas station and traffic is impacted in both directions.

Photo of a TxDOT truck arriving at the scene of the chicken remains spill, courtesy of Smith County.

The Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department has washed off the roadway and they are waiting for TxDOT to come sand the road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.