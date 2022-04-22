TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Spirit of Tyler Cheerleading and Dance will be competing at the 2022 Allstar Worlds Championship in Orlando, Florida.

The East Texas gym will be taking four teams to compete for 2022, including the following:

Killer Bee’s, a senior level five cheer team

Queen Bee’s their junior level two cheer team

Their senior and youth hip hop teams

Spirit of Tyler has been making champions for 25 years, but this year will be the first time they will be taking this many teams to compete at the Allstar World Championship.

“We know we’re going against the top teams in the nation,” said Melina McNatt the owner and coach at Spirit of Tyler.

After cheerleading at Spirit of Tyler for eight years, the Allstar World Championship will be the last time high school senior Kaitlin Graham takes the mat.

“It’s just like a really big accomplishment especially as a senior being able to go with my team for the last time and that it’s the first time that the program is going to be able to go to Worlds like this,” said Graham.

McNatt added that Spirit of Tyler has gone to the Allstar World Championship a few times, but that as far as cheer this will be the first time ever attending.

This will be Spirit of Tyler’s fourth time making it to the Allstar World Championship and they are hoping to come out on top.

“They’ve just been very resilient all season long,” said McNatt. “Any challenge they’ve had they’ve been able to tackle it which I think is pretty much the main thing you want out of a team.”

For 11-year-old Jocelynn Torres, Spirit of Tyler is like a family and a second home for her.

“I’m always at the gym and I really like double competing and it’s a really cool opportunity to be going to all-star worlds for cheer and dance,” said Torres.

But Torres said that all of the hard work is worth it.

“We put in the work starting summer all the way up until now. Weekends weekdays we come up here and put in the work, ” said Torres.

The team is hoping the beehive rises to the challenge and the long practices pay off.

The three-day competition will be held on April 21 through the 23rd.