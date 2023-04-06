Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Spring Hill High School Student was taken into custody by Longview police on Wednesday after officials said they threatened to harm other students.

“The situation has been addressed, and students and staff are safe,” the district said. “SHISD will continue to follow policy and student code of conduct requirements in all situations.”

Officials with Longview police said they were made aware of the threat around 2:30 p.m., and after the threat was verified, the student was arrested for third-degree felony terroristic threat.

“The administration and staff will remain proactive in matters regarding school safety,” the district said. “Safety is the number one priority for Spring Hill ISD.”

The district said their response to the threat was a coordinated effort between administration, the school resource officer and the Longview Police Department.