Spring Hill ISD board approves half-day Fridays for rest of school year

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Spring Hill ISD School Board approved Monday night to have a four-and-a-half day school week for the rest of the school year.

In a statement, Superintendent Wayne Guidry wrote, “The vision of Spring Hill ISD is to be a premier school district focused on engaged learning and student success. The action taken by the board is an aggressive step to assure that we continue striving to make this vision a reality.”

This decision was proposed two weeks ago and it will allow teachers to have more time to prepare lessons and cover more content with their students.

The district also sent a survey to parents, and 89% of those who responded were in favor of the new calendar, according to the Spring Hill ISD.

Oct. 9 will be the first half day for the entire district.

Campuses will also have afternoon instruction for students who need to stay at school until 3:25 p.m. The school will also provide transportation at mid-day and again at 3:25 p.m. for these students.