LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Spring Hill ISD introduced their new sensory room at Spring Hill Intermediate on Thursday. This sensory room is called a Roxy Room and it’s designed to give students a variety of sights, sounds, colors and textures to help calm them.

This safe space for children with sensory processing disorders like autism, was donated to the district by the Roxy Room project. The project is named after East Texas 8-year-old Roxy Foltyn.

“So we’re looking about building one in every city…….. and all around the world,” Jackson Foltyn, founder of the project and Roxy’s father said.

Sabine Elementary was the first school to get a Roxy Room, making Spring Hill intermediate’s one of only two in the world so far.

To learn more visit the Roxy Room Project online.