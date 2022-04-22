LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Spring Hill ISD senior helped raise more than $1,500 for a student with autism.

Alexis Grubb met autistic freshman Louis Wolfe at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year. When Grubb noticed Wolfe sitting alone in the cafeteria, she decided to befriend him. Due to his disability, it took Wolfe some time to get comfortable with his new friend.

“Being a senior here I knew that I could connect with a freshman and kind of let them enjoy high school… He slowly after a few weeks, started telling me his story,” Grubb explains.

Wolfe comes from a one-parent, low-income household, and his mom works day and night to keep the lights on. Upon learning this, Grubb knew that there was something she could do to help Wolfe.

“I wanted to get him supplies but I knew I couldn’t do it by myself, so I reached out to the Longview community hoping some people would rally behind me and help me and his family,” Grubb added.

Grubb made a Facebook post and received an overwhelming number of responses that left both her and school staff speechless.

“Just to see everything that they’ve done and how much he’s gotten, the joy in him from it. He’s kind of come out of his shell the past couple of days,” said Susan Curtis, an English teacher at Spring Hill High School.

Adding up all the donations, Grubb raised more than $1,500 for the student. She took the money to the store and bought Wolfe an abundance of art supplies. Additionally, she gathered money to buy gift cards and other treats for the whole family to enjoy.

“We are going to just take it out and just give it to his mom, as she needs it for gas, food, bills, trips and expenses. He just recently had surgery so I know that’s gonna help her a lot too,” Grubb explained.

She said that Wolfe has become a different person since their conversation in the cafeteria a few months ago, and hopes that this will show him how far he can go in life despite his disability.