St. Gregory Cathedral School holds fundraiser for 11-year-old battling cancer

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- An East Texas fifth grader and his family are receiving some much-needed support after the young boy was diagnosed with cancer.

On Thursday, classmates, teachers and parents from St. Gregory Cathedral School held a fundraiser for Fabian, 11, that involved playing soccer because it’s his favorite sport. The event was held at the Tyler Athletic and Swim Club.

The young boy found out about the cancer within the last month, and the news shocked everyone that knows Fabian.

“We’re praying for him everyday. Every minute as much as we possibly can,” said Keyron Facey-Price, Director of Soccer.

While Fabian is getting treatment in Dallas, his friends, along with other community members, showed their support by putting together the event.

One classmate shaved his head for his friend.

All players donated as much as they could. The group also made shirts to form a team for Fabian.

All the proceeds from today will be be given to Fabians’ family.

To support the fundraiser, click here.