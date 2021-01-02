St. Gregory Cathedral School shares pictures of new stairs and message behind them

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- St. Gregory Cathedral School recently finished giving a makeover to part of their school.

The 4th grade stairs have been transformed to look like the spines of children’s books.

Robin Perry, the school’s principal, said it was her idea to paint the stairs, and she drew inspiration from social media.

Perry also asked the school librarian to help her come up with a list of popular children’s books, and they selected a few for the project.

Abigail Milawski brought the project to life with her painting skills. She attends Savannah College of Art and Design, but she previosly attended St. Gregory from pre-kindergarten until fifth grade.

Milawski’s mother is also a teacher at the school, so this is how she found out about the project and got involved.

The painting of the stairs began on Dec. 18 and was finished on Jan. 1.

“I think it’s fabulous. I can’t wait to see it in person,” said Perry.

Perry also said the school’s third grade stairs are also painted. The theme for those steps was virtues, so they have words like compassion and patience painted on them.

Perry mentioned that the school’s mission includes encouraging students to be saints and scholars, and now the school’s two staircases reflect this message.