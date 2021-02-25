St. Paul Children’s Services accepting donations after losing more than 1,000 pounds of food due to winter storm

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – St. Paul Children’s Services will be accepting donations after they lost around 1,000 pounds of food due to the winter storm.

When workers arrived on scene, they found that several pipes were frozen and then busted.

According to a Facebook post, the structural damage ruined a majority of dried goods.

The company found that light fixture that was severely affected, started smoking which possibly started a fire in their food pantry, they said.

“We still have no understanding of how our garage door opened up, but we are thanking the Lord for watching over us and giving us a sign that there was trouble,” they said.

In addition to the food pantry damage, the power outage ruined all of the meat in the freezers. The St. Paul Children’s Services had to discard around 1000 pounds of meat.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51