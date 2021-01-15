Starrville church shooting survivor released from ICU, thanks God for saving his life

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – The Starrville community is trying to heal after a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month. Among those, is a man who was shot multiple times during the incident.

On Jan. 3, a man who was running from police hid inside the Starrville Methodist Church.

Mark McWilliams, the pastor, found the man in the bathroom before their Sunday service. The two men struggled and McWilliams was killed with his own gun.

Mike Sellars, 63, was also shot six times, and he has been fighting for his life since that day.

Sellars’ son, Samuel said when he first heard the news about his father, he couldn’t believe it.

“I didn’t want to believe that it happened to my dad. I’ve never seen him down and out like that. He’s always been the person who I’ve looked up to as the strong figure in my life,” said Samuel.

Now, Sellars is out of the intensive care unit and has moved into the UT Health Rehabilitation Center. The man told KETK he is still in pain but glad to be off a breathing tube.

Sellars said he’s thankful for his family, church members and the Starrville community.

“It makes me proud that I live in Starrville,” said Sellars. “Starrville is one of the best places you can be.”

Sellars’ son also created a GoFundMe to help his family with medical expenses.

The family is also asking for East Texas to keep them in their thoughts and prayers.