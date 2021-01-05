Starrville Methodist Church gathers to honor late pastor, pray for injured member

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Every Tuesday, members of the Starrville Methodist Church gather for a prayer service. This Tuesday, in the wake of the shooting that killed their pastor, the service was more emotional than usual.

Starrville Methodist Church members were joined by people from nearby churches for their Tuesday prayer service. The service started with a prayer for another member of the church injured in the shooting, Mike Seller.

Words of comfort and a gift went to the pastor’s widow, Rosemary, who was also injured in the events of Sunday.

Pastor Mark McWilliams was shot and killed Sunday morning by a man who had broken into the church and was hiding. Another member of the church was hit by a bullet in the shoulder and the pastor’s wife was injured in a fall.

Since then, 21-year-old Mytrez Woolen was charged with capital murder and additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

