Starrville Methodist Church holds first Sunday service since their pastor was murdered

STARRVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A week after their pastor was fatally shot, Starrville Methodist Church members gathered for their first Sunday service since the tragedy.

This gathering comes just a day before Mark McWilliams’ funeral service, scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m.

McWilliams was shot and killed last Sunday after finding a man hiding in his church before service. Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said McWilliams drew a pistol on the man, but the other man was allegedly able to get his pistol and shoot the pastor.

21-year-old Mytrez Woolen was arrested and charged with capital murder with additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Last Tuesday, the pastor’s widow Rosemary McWilliams said she prays for the man accused of killing her husband.

She said her husband would want to offer forgiveness as well.

“My husband is the happiest he’s ever been, he’s the healthiest he’s ever been, and I’m sure he’s fishing,” she said.