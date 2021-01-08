Starrville neighbor says police didn’t notify community of manhunt before pastor was killed

WINONA, Texas (KETK) — Fleeing from the police, 21-year-old Mytrez Woolen wrecked his car on the Starrville Methodist Church property and fled into the woods. Law enforcement searched for several hours and didn’t find him.

The next day, a pastor was fatally shot by an intruder in the church Sunday morning.

Now, some are asking the question: why didn’t police tell them what was going on?

“There was no public notice that there was somebody armed and dangerous, stay inside. If you hear anything, call 911,” said Mark Robertson, who lives near the church.

Terry Phillips, the Smith County Commissioner for precinct three, also said he did not find out until the next day.

“I was unaware of the event that happened until the next morning when he was already captured,” Phillips said.

Robertson was also upset because there were not any law enforcement officers stationed at the church before the morning service.

The alleged shooter entered the church after breaking one of the side windows, and Robertson added that the church should have been searched.

“It seems like someone dropped the ball somewhere because a perimeter check of that church would’ve shown a broken window,” Robertson said.

KETK reached out the Smith County Sheriff’s office. They said they have no comment on the subject at this time.