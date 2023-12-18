GILMER, Texas (KETK) — On Friday, the Gilmer High School football team won the state championship game in Arlington. The community and high school are looking forward to celebrating together later this week.

The City of Gilmer is proud of its high school football team for bringing back their fourth state championship title.

“Coach Alan Metzel– we are so proud of him and his coaching staff,” said Gilmer High School principal Kimberly Kemp.

It’s the first title since 2014 and for head coach Alan Metzel, it’s his first ring leading the Gilmer Buckeyes.

“It’s not just about the group of kids or this or that, our band won, our cheerleaders won, our drill team won, our community won,” Metzel said.

They are proud to represent Buckeye nation.

“I’d imagine it’d mean everything to them– being able to have the whole community behind you, going to the state championship and being able to bring home the trophy,” said Aaron Stanley, a Gilmer hometown fan.

Fans said it’s a storybook ending to a thrilling season. Stanley followed them all the way to the state championship game against the Belville Brahmas, where the team came out on top 28-26.

“Big relief, because it was a nail bitter. The defense fought and kept them from scoring and we held out and was able to get the win,” said Stanley.

Kemp shared how this win has united the city in ways they didn’t know they needed.

“It’s been a tough year so far this year with the tragedy that’s happened in our small community,” said Kemp.

Because of those hardships, leaving with a win meant that much more for the school district and community.

“Your heart swells for pride for these kids because on the football field, they’re tremendous athletes but even better kids, and even better students,” said Kemp.

It was a win that was earned, and well deserved. Gilmer ISD will celebrate their state title on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at Jeff Traylor Stadium and are inviting the community to go out and join them.