UPDATE — State Highway 315 is back open following a major crash on Wednesday afternoon.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — State Highway 315 is shut down in Rusk County near the Tenaska generating station due to a major crash.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash required extrication and resulted in major traffic issues.

Drivers are asked to avoid SH 315 between Mount Enterprise and Carthage.