State of the Air Report: Tyler and the Dallas-Fort Worth area have high levels of ozone

(KETK)- With spring in full swing, people’s allergies might start acting up. But, apart from pollen, another substance might be causing your eyes to get itchy.

Pollution can affect your health.

Each year, the American Lung Association puts together a report tracking unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution.

The 2021 State of the Air report says millions are breathing in polluted air.

Right here in East Texas, the Tyler Smith County area has high levels of ozone, but it has not changed dramatically compared to last years’ report.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is considered one of the top 25 most dangerous levels of ozone in the U.S., but when it comes to overall air quality advocates say communities of color face more of a risk.

“Older people are at risk from lung irritants as well as anyone dealing with COPD or a lung disease, but what this report really highlights is that communities of color, communities where people of color live are seeing much worse and much higher levels of air pollution,” said Charlie Gagen, Director of Advocacy with the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association says they are researching why communities of color are at risk.

They added that the answer is unclear, but there are steps people can take to prevent air pollution like biking, carpooling and other forms of public transportation.