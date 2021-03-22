State Rep. Justin Holland introduces Second Amendment Sanctuary State Act to protect gun rights

(KETK)- Firearms are a way of life in Texas, and now the state could become a Second Amendment sanctuary state protecting gun rights for everyone.

Justin Holland, a member of the Texas House of Representatives, from Rockwall introduced a bill that would make this possible.

“The state of Texas will not comply in enforcing any laws that we deem to be unconstitutional or that are more restrictive than what we have right now,” said Holland.

He added that many Texans fear new gun restrictions are in the pipeline from the Biden administration.

“There are many people Republican, Independent and Democrat in the state of Texas that… enjoy the right to keep and bear arms,” said Holland.

Gun store owners and shooting range owners all across East Texas agree with Holland. They said they are lifelong supporters of the Second Amendment.

“I am a firm believer in that we need to have guns to protect ourselves. It is the equalizer,” said Dennis Weimer, owner and director of training at Nomads Tactical.

He also said gun ownership should be respected and comes with great responsibility to learn and practice firearm safety.

“The gun is dangerous in the hands of untrained people. You need to practice with your gun if you think you’re gonna use it,” said Weimer.