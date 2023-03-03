TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Four tornadoes struck the East Texas area this week, according to the National Weather Service.

An EF-1 tornado was seen in Pickton with 110 mph winds. There was an EF-1 tornado in Marion County four miles WNW of Jefferson, and there were 105 mph winds. An EF-1 tornado hit Cass County about 10 miles SSE of Atlanta, and residents saw 104 mph winds. An EF-0 tornado moved through Franklin County about eight miles NNW of Mount Pleasant with 80 mph winds.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is urging any Texans who received storm damages during Thursday’s severe weather event to self-report the damage using TDEM’s iSTAT damage survey.

“As we work with local officials to help communities recover from this week’s severe storms, we are asking Texans whose properties sustained damage to report that damage utilizing our online reporting tool,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “Reporting damages will help local and state officials identify where resources are needed most.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott directed TDEM to prepare resources for state emergency response before the severe weather impacted Texans.

With damage assessments ongoing, impacted Texans can fill out the iSTAT damage survey in English and Spanish online by clicking the Severe Weather March 1st – Ongoing tab.

Information gathered through these surveys helps emergency management officials have a better understanding of the damages and determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance and identify if any immediate resources are needed.