VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A stay of execution was upheld for a Texas death row inmate on Monday who was convicted of shooting a woman, driving her in the trunk of her car to Van Zandt County and drowning her.

The execution of Jedidiah Isaac Murphy, 48, was originally scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

According to the TDCJ, on Oct. 4, 2000 Murphy forced a 79-year-old woman in Garland to give him a ride at gunpoint. After riding in the car for about 30 minutes, TDCJ said Murphy forced the woman into the trunk of the car and shot her while she was getting into the trunk.

Murphy then drove the victim’s car to Van Zandt County, where officials said the woman was removed from the trunk and drowned in a creek. Murphy later used the victim’s credit cards to purchase alcohol and cigarettes.

Murphy’s stay of execution was granted by U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman last Friday as Murphy’s lawyers argued in court that DNA testing would help show he did not commit the robberies and kidnapping.

Pitman wrote in his order that granted the original stay of execution that, “It is difficult for the Court to conclude that the negation of this evidence would not have affected the jury’s decision in the punishment phase.”

The Texas Attorney General’s Office sought to overturn the order but the decision was upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on the grounds that another case that was brought before the appeals court by a different Texas death row inmate raises similar DNA issues.

“The stay of execution will remain in effect. Once the opinion of this court issues in Gutierrez, we will order additional briefing on whether the stay should be vacated,” the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals three judge panel wrote in their ruling.