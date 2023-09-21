TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Starting today, East Texans can buy gently used items at the Children’s Clothing Consignment (CCC) Sale.

At the CCC Sale, more than 1,000 East Texas families join to sell their gently used, no longer needed items including clothes, toys, books, furniture, bikes and outdoor play equipment.

At 50%-90% off retail price, the CCC said this is “where smart moms find great deals.”

The event will take place at The Oil Palace, located at 10408 State Highway 64 East. Below are the dates and times for the sale.

Sept. 21 – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sept. 23 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Admission is free and they accept cash, credit and debit.