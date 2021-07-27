Step into Van Gogh’s artwork during a new immersive exhibit coming to Texas

DALLAS (KETK)- If you love visiting art gallery’s, then you might have to make a trip to see this new immersive art experience.

The Van Gogh exhibit will open on Aug. 7.

The show has already made stops in New York and Chicago.

The creators of the exhibit said they decided to come to Dallas because the city is accepting to new forms of art and entertainment.

“This building in particular is quite an exciting building given it was an 80-year-old masonic temple,” said Mark Shedletsky, producer of the Immersive Vangogh Exhibit.

A 46,000 square foot building will host the artwork.

“This is a new and innovative way to step inside of Van Gogh’s mind, to step inside of his paintings and to really see his work brought to life,” mentioned Shedletsky.

The exhibit was designed so people could be a part of the art.

For example, there is a projection room that plays a 40 minute show of Van Gogh’s work.

The projections are mapped to the architecture of the building. This makes the exhibit in each city a unique experience.

“It’s kind of a dream come true to get to work with an artist of his stature and to spend some time with Van Gogh in a new and totally innovative way,” said David Korins, the creative director of the exhibit.

He is a Tony nominated director who helped in set design for productions like Hamilton.

Korins’ is hoping the exhibit will help others learn about the artist who seems more of a mystery to many.

“Most people don’t know much about this guy. They know Starry Night. They know the thing about the ear. Maybe they know another couple things,” he added.

The goal of the exhibit is to create an inspiring and educational experience.

The show will run for a limited time. They have sold 100,000 tickets and are anticipating to extend the show.