TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Grants from the Gladys and Thomas “T.B.” Stewart Community Education Fund were awarded to the Literacy Council of Tyler, Goodwill of East Texas, Tyler Area Business Education Council and Smith County Champions for Children.

The grant awarded to The Literacy Council of Tyler went to support their CORE Programs consisting of Adult Basic Literacy, English as a Second Language, and GED prep. “Our CORE Programs provide the educational foundation to prepare students for our Transition Programs, like College Prep and Family Literacy” said Bailey Nichols, Director of Community Engagement with the Literacy Council of Tyler. “The CORE program is essential to student success.”

The Literacy Council of Tyler will enroll 2,000 adult students into one of the Core programs this year. Nichols went on to add “it cost on average $943 per student to participate in our CORE program. The Stewart grant will ensure that a few more students will have the opportunity to take advantage of these comprehensive adult education services.”

Other recipients include:

– Goodwill of East Texas to support the acceleration of Goodwill ETX’s Multi-literacy program which offers educational support ranging from basic literacy to IT-sector Industrial Certifications.

– Tyler Area Business Education Council for the purchase of school supplies and backpacks for #SchoolisCool. This project primarily serves families with school-aged children in Smith County to prepare them for the upcoming school year and to promote educational awareness and attainment.

– Smith County Champions for Children received funding to train five new childcare teachers. Champions offer state-mandated training to five childcare teachers as well as counseling services, instructional classes, observations, and a resource room/lending library.

Mr. and Mrs. Stewart desired to make a lasting contribution to their community. They valued their faith and the role of education which led them to serve as positive role models to people of all ages. In addition to establishing scholarship funds at ETCF and donating historic property to the City of Tyler, the Stewart Community Education Fund was established to provide financial support for public charities offering educational programs and materials to individuals.

Applicants are limited to non-profits with 501(c)(3) status providing services in Smith County, Texas. Grant requests support the areas of computer and other job skills training, financial literacy programs, academic tutoring for school children, adult literacy programs, healthy lifestyle classes, community education events and materials.