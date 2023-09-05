TYLER, Texas (KETK) – ADHD medication and other prescription stimulants are running short, yet again. Last month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Drug Enforcement Administration released a letter to Americans addressing the lack of availability of certain stimulants.

Many doctors and pharmacists are concerned.

“We could not get so many of the ADHD meds, it started with Adderall, started with generic Adderall products, for months,” said Sonny Krezdorn, Rose City Pharmacy Owner.

Dr. Sarah Martin, child and adult psychiatrist with Texas Tech University Health and Sciences in El Paso is worried for children in school.

“ADHD is one of the most common childhood psychiatric disorders and so a shortage in the medication that treats it is really, really difficult,” Martin said.

She described how difficult it can be for students who do not get treatment.

“They start to think that they are just bad at school, that they are bad at learning,” Martin said.

Krezdorn explained how the shortage has been ongoing.

“This past year is kind of crazy, they seemed to have lowered the allocations,” said Krezdorn. “They did lower the allocations last year, where typically they would raise them so that really caused a shortage issue.”

Adderall, Vyvanse and their generic counterparts are all running short. “Ritalin, Concerta, and Quillivant,” said Martin.

In a statement released last month by the FDA and DEA, they assured Americans they will continue to do all they can to prevent stimulant drug shortages and resolve them as quickly as possible. But in the meantime, millions are being impacted.

“It’s difficult for parents, for children, and also for schools,” said Martin.

Many people just hope that the manufacturers can get the issue under control soon.

“The best we can do is try to work with you and your doctor to find an alternative,” said Krezdorn.