Stolen vehicle found in East Texas lake on Wednesday

LAKE HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – A stolen vehicle was found in Lake Hawkins Wednesday morning, according to Wood County Now.

Photo by Jason Barnett

First responders did not find anyone in the vehicle, but paperwork led back to the owner, who is an active duty service member at Fort Hood.

The owner went into a convenience store in Killeen Tuesday night. While he was in the store, the vehicle was stolen and he reported it to the police.

Wood County Sheriff Kelly Cole told Wood County Now that the department is assuming the thief was trying to dispose of the vehicle.

“Based on the information from the Killeen Police Department, it had to show up here sometime last night,” Cole said. “I guess somebody just dumped it in the lake trying to hide it.”

The case has been forwarded to investigators.