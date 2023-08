WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A pasture on the Stone Fort Camp property caught fire while maintenance was mowing Friday afternoon.

The property is located south of Highway 110 and South Grande just behind the Tyler Metro Church.

The fire is reportedly mostly put out, but as of 6:15 p.m. Whitehouse and Flint Gresham Fire Departments are still on the scene working to put out the rest of the fire spots.