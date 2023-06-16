TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After a night of severe weather throughout the Piney Woods, damage reports are beginning to show the extent of the wreckage.

Below are briefings from various East Texas towns and counties on the damage you can expect to find there:

Big Sandy

Big Sandy is without power and some roadways are blocked. Downed trees and power lines have been reported. City Hall is open with limited services because of the power outage. Crews are out working to clean up the city.

Hallsville

The Hallsville Fire Department encouraged residents to stay off the roads if at all possible, as they are dealing with a lot of trees and power lines in roads.

Harrison County

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warned that there is an overwhelming amount of reports of downed trees and power lines across the county.

Jacksonville

The city of Jacksonville reported several traffic signals without power Friday morning.

Kilgore

Kilgore is facing widespread outages in the city and trees blocking roads. Kilgore police said that as of 7:18 a.m., many traffic signals don’t have power and they are out of portable stop signs, reminding people to treat broken traffic signals as a four-way stop.

Longview

Longview police report “significant disruptions” in the area, including power outages and road blockages due to fallen trees. City crews are working to clear debris from the roads but officials ask that people consider allowing extra travel time when heading to your destination. You can report road blockages or downed trees by calling 903-237-1170.

In addition to that, the city of Longview is reporting that there is damage to various city parks and trails. The water utility system is functional but operating at a reduced capacity, and residents are encouraged to save water by turning off sprinkler systems, making sure to not leave water running and taking other appropriate water conservation measures. The city assured residents that they will be able to maintain service “as long as we work together as a team to minimize our usage.” Longview splash pads will be closed as well.

Upshur County

Upshur County is reporting widespread road blockages, downed power lines and damage to structures in the county. County road crews are clearing trees from roadways, which is expected to take several hours.